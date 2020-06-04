First Tele-Town Hall meeting asks for resident input in rebuild

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 18 months following Hurricane Michael, the Panama City community continues to rebuild and recover. However, city leaders are calling on residents to participate in the first of a series of tele-town hall meetings to create a vision for the future.

Panama City City Commissioner Mike Nichols said, they are asking for community input to help determine what to include in waterfront, streetscape and other recreational and residential areas.

Glenwood, St. Andrews and Millville will be the focus of the first meeting June 4, starting at 7 p.m.

City officials said the tele-town hall meetings also help everyone learn together about the upcoming visioning process for Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews, but require residents to call in to participate.

To RSVP ahead of the event, use this link. Another option to attend includes calling 855-756-7520 and entering ext. 61557# when the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Watch the segment above to learn more from News 13 This Morning and Commission Mike Nichols, as well as the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"

3rd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Jennings Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jennings Kindergarten Class"

Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5"

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Williams' Kindergarten Clas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Williams' Kindergarten Clas"

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Oldson's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Oldson's Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"

Tele-Town Hall Meeting to be held June 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tele-Town Hall Meeting to be held June 4"

Pastor discusses effects of George Floyd death in community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor discusses effects of George Floyd death in community"

Residents sign petition to keep Tyndall land undeveloped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents sign petition to keep Tyndall land undeveloped"

Old City Hall torn down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old City Hall torn down"

Gun sales sky rocket amid protests and riots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales sky rocket amid protests and riots"
More Local News