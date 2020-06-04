First Tele-Town Hall meeting asks for resident input in rebuild

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 18 months following Hurricane Michael, the Panama City community continues to rebuild and recover. However, city leaders are calling on residents to participate in the first of a series of tele-town hall meetings to create a vision for the future.

Panama City City Commissioner Mike Nichols said, they are asking for community input to help determine what to include in waterfront, streetscape and other recreational and residential areas.

Glenwood, St. Andrews and Millville will be the focus of the first meeting June 4, starting at 7 p.m.

City officials said the tele-town hall meetings also help everyone learn together about the upcoming visioning process for Glenwood, Millville and St. Andrews, but require residents to call in to participate.

To RSVP ahead of the event, use this link. Another option to attend includes calling 855-756-7520 and entering ext. 61557# when the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

