BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local sexual assault survivors are channeling their trauma through the means of art, in hopes of healing themselves and others.

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center will host the first ever Survivor Art Gala on April 23 at 6 p.m. at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

Local victims and survivors of sexual violence will donate their expressive art projects to be auctioned off and funds collected will go towards the local rape crisis center.

“These funds not only help us provide the essentials like undergarments, clothing, money for meals, but also our enhanced non-traditional therapy like yoga or art therapy for victims who have unfortunately experienced the trauma of sexual assault,” said Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director, Lori Allen.

Allen said that non-traditional therapy could be essential for victims to truly heal.

“There is such a correlation between behaviors that these individuals seek to try to numb out trauma they haven’t healed from that are not healthy, like addiction or other mental health challenges,” she said.

Also at the event, there will be live music from Nate Pennington and dinner provided by Chef Chris Infinger.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is plan on making the Survivor Art Gala an annual event for the community.