First-ever Pickleball for Sea Turtles event coming to Gulf County

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County natives- the people and the turtles alike- will welcome a new event to their community as part of raising awareness and improving education for all things sea turtles.

Pickleball for Sea Turtles will take place February 20 and 21, starting at 8 a.m. E.T., and feature doubles teams of pickleball players competing for a turtle-inspired trophy at Salinas Park Bayside.

Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center Director Jessica Swindall said the community can support the event by coming to the park to watch, as well as support sea turtles by participating in a raffle drawing and learning from turtle experts at the park.

Swindall said they are still in need of volunteers for the weekend, and anyone who has a strong knowledge of tennis or pickleball can contact the Florida Coastal Conservancy on Facebook or email at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com to be a referee or line judge.

Pickleball players scheduled to play this weekend, including resident Bessie Graham, explained the sport is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, where players use paddles to hit a Wiffle ball-style ball over a net.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about supporting the players and turtles in Gulf County.

