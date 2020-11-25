Firefighters break down fire safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Families and friends across the Panhandle will take to their kitchens and cooking spaces to create their ideal Thanksgiving feast this week in celebration of the holiday, however local firefighters are emphasizing several safety tips to keep in mind while preparing meals.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s Capt. Garrett Jackson said a common mistake people make each year is failing to fully thaw their turkey before placing it in a fryer with oil. Jackson explained the oil can splatter as the frozen turkey displaces the liquid already in the pot, which can lead to burns and cooking fires.

Firefighters also discussed the importance of placing a turkey fryer away from any flammable surfaces, keeping pets and children a safe distance away from flames and hot surfaces, and setting the fryer on solid ground, such as in a concrete driveway.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires happen more often on Thanksgiving than on any other holiday in the United States.

Jackson also said anyone with questions about fire safety should not hesitate to contact their local fire department for advice or answers.

