Find resolution resources at public libraries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When it comes to fulfilling New Year’s resolutions, local public library systems can provide necessary resources at no cost.

Northwest Regional Library System offers library cards to residents in Bay, Gulf and Liberty Counties, and the cards access more than books and DVD’s.

Puzzles, cake pans, instruments and cookbooks are a few of the other materials available with a library card.

Classes for learning new languages as well as instruments, opportunities for children to work on their literacy and clubs for people of all ages are also offered at the library.

Find Northwest Regional Library System online, and each of the branches have their own Facebook.