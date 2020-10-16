Field of Screams corn maze opens for Halloweeen thrills

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Clowns, snakes and bloody body bags- all items the Field of Screams creators have included this year that Halloween lovers can experience for themselves, but only if they dare.

The haunted corn maze opens October 16 at 7 p.m. and will continue each weekend through October, on Friday and Saturday nights.

Walter Mosier, Mosier’s Farm and Corn Maze Owner, said close-toed shoes and parental discretion are both recommended for going through the maze, as well as social distancing and mask-wearing when possible.

Admission will be $10 per person, and Mosier said to expect many of the well-known Halloween or scary movie characters to appear within the maze.

2020 marks the Field of Scream’s 11th year, and the Mosier family has worked since July to plant corn, cut the trails and then set up the Halloween decorations and scenery, he explained.

Some of the haunts and thrills include snakes hanging from the walls, flashing lights and loud sounds, uneven ground to traverse and spooky music.

Find out more in the News 13 This Morning segment above and by visiting Mosier’s Farm and Delivery on Facebook.