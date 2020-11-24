Festival of Trees inspiring Christmas creativity in Gulf County

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Custom-decorated Christmas trees will light up The Joe Center for the Arts until December 12 as part of the 2nd Annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees.

More than 20 trees, put together by local businesses and community members, make up the display as well as Christmas-themed silent auction items and gift shop merchandise.

The Joe Center for the Arts Chair, Marcy Trahan, said it took approximately 10 days to decorate for the festivities, but now the community is invited to attend the festival at no cost, while following social distancing precautions like mask-wearing.

The arts center is open Wednesday through Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. E.T. but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, as well as having reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 25.

Trahan said the center also has a train display, children’s activities and musical performances planned for the festival.

Find out more about this annual fundraiser by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

Also visit The Joe Center for the Arts online for further details about the Festival of Trees.