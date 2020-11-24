Festival of Trees inspiring Christmas creativity in Gulf County

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Custom-decorated Christmas trees will light up The Joe Center for the Arts until December 12 as part of the 2nd Annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees.

More than 20 trees, put together by local businesses and community members, make up the display as well as Christmas-themed silent auction items and gift shop merchandise.

The Joe Center for the Arts Chair, Marcy Trahan, said it took approximately 10 days to decorate for the festivities, but now the community is invited to attend the festival at no cost, while following social distancing precautions like mask-wearing.

The arts center is open Wednesday through Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. E.T. but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, as well as having reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 25.

Trahan said the center also has a train display, children’s activities and musical performances planned for the festival.

Find out more about this annual fundraiser by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

Also visit The Joe Center for the Arts online for further details about the Festival of Trees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Folsom's First Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Third Grade Class

Mrs. Turnipseed's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. Adkin's Third Grade Class

Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Folsom's First Grade Class

Arts center presents 2nd Annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees

Jackson County Sheriff's Office provides update on deadly dog attack

Wolf administration COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Another free COVID testing site opens before the holidays in Panama City Beach

Representatives talk Tyndall

More Local News

Don't Miss