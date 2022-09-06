JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County.

Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident. The driver of the van has been transferred to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi truck has been declared deceased but has not been identified.

News 13 will continue to report more as the information becomes available to us.