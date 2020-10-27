Fall festivities & new surprises in store for ZooBoo 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Porcupines, candy bars and pumpkin smashing, oh my! The annual ZooBoo event will take place at ZooWorld Panama City Beach during Halloween weekend.

The fall festivities will begin at 10 a.m. October 31 and continue until 4 p.m., then resume November 1 in the same time frame.

The event is an annual fundraiser for ZooWorld, and will feature a new exhibit with a surprise animal, trick or treating trail with candy bars, as well as a pumpkin smashing machine and hatchet throwing.

Halloween costumes and masks are encouraged, said ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan, and the zoo will have space for social distancing.

Tickets are available for presale online for the zoo’s general admission price.

