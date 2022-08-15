PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local non-profit is seeking to help another non-profit in a creative way.

The Stone Loft Boat Shop is teaming up with teaming up with Palmetto Paint to host an art class fundraiser on Aug. 27th. The class will start at 6 p.m. and last through 8 p.m.

In May 2022, the Stone Loft Boat Shop took on the Governor Stone restoration project, and they are continuing to raise funds to preserve the piece of history.

The Governor Stone is a historic ship that was damaged during Hurricane Michael and its finally on its way to being restored. The ship will turn 145 years old in October. The ship has been wrecked four different times so this rebuild will give it its 5th life.

“The job cost is estimated at 1.5 million, and FEMA has given us a 3-to-1 match plan, so we still have to raise $300,000 on our own to complete the project, and the payment has not come through,” said Capt. Anderson Barnes who is working on the project.

J.D. Justice and Alex Butler are the co-founders of Palmetto Paint which recently became a non-profit this year.

“We are locals helping locals, this ship means so much to people in this community as it is the last trading schooner in the Gulf Coast, it also hits home as it was destroyed during Hurricane Michael,” said Butler.

Class participants will be taught how to create a sailboat masterpiece on a 16″x 20″ canvas. The studio is located at 97 Oak Ave. in Panama City.

The class is recommended for those 16 and up, and the price to register is $35 per person. $5 will go toward paying for supplies, which will be collected online to reserve your spot, while the remaining $30 cash will be charged at the door and will go directly to a representative of the organization. You can register here.