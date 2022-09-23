PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for some fun things to do this weekend, then look no further!

The city of Panama City is hosting a free family movie night on Sept. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at McKenzie park.

They will be showing Jurassic World Dominion. If you plan on attending, make sure to bring your lawn chairs or blankets for seating. There will also be some interactive elements, such as a dinosaur bone digging station for kids.

Plus, on Saturday, Sept. 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sheltair Aviation is hosting its ‘Girls in Aviation‘ event at its hanger near Northwest Florida International Airport on Johnny Reaver Rd.. Everyone is invited to attend this free event. There will be both women and men from the aviation industry in attendance to talk about their jobs. There will also be giveaways and an aircraft tour.

Also happening this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., The community is invited to homecoming at the history museum! This will take place at the Washington County Historical Society Farmers Market located at 685 7th St. in Chipley. There will be lots of vendors, history displays, and a scarecrow building contest.

The contest entry fee is $5 and set up will begin at 9:00 a.m. for the contest. For more information call 850-260-4049 or visit the Washington County Historical Society, here.

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the community is invited to come out to Downtown Panama City for its 34th annual Oktoberfest. This free event will feature seasonal and craft beer tents, as well as vendors, food and live music. There will also be a cornhole tournament and a costume contest.