BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida wants to make sure parents know about their free Help Me Grow program.

Help Me Grow Northwest Florida is a free developmental screening service for children under 8 who live in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties.

“Developmental screenings are very convenient, they’re easy; they shouldn’t take more than 25 minutes,” said Alyssa Gray, Special Programs Manager for the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. “About once a year, a parent should check on their child’s development.”

Through a simple-to-use questionnaire, families can measure growth and take the necessary steps to ensure that their child’s developmental needs are being met.

“We work with the parent to empower them to continue to advocate for their children in the system, but we want to make sure the system is easier to access,” said Gray.

To access the development screening and learn more about the program, click here.