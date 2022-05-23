BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– June 1 is the start of the 2022 Hurricane season and Emergency Management officials said that the time to prepare your hurricane safety kits is now.

Now is the perfect time to start as the 10-day sales tax “holiday” in which Floridians can buy certain hurricane supplies without paying taxes begins Saturday, May 28 and extends through Friday, June 10.

Click HERE to see the full list of emergency items.

Bay County Emergency officials provided us with this list of items to consider taking:

– Extra clothing, towels, sturdy shoes

-$500 worth of cash

-Toiletries

-Non-perishables, canned food (preferably with pop-tops, so you don’t need a can opener.)

-A camping burner, lighter, fuel

-Premade camping meals, add hot water

-Pet food, leash if you have them

-Satellite radio or NOAA radio

-Batteries

-Flashlight

-First aid kit

-Laminated insurance cards and health forms

-30 days’ worth of prescriptions

-List of necessary contacts

– Activities for kids

Frankie Lumm, the Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief, said that Hurricane Michael changed how the agency recommends you prepare your hurricane safety kit.

“You should prepare enough to cover you, your family, and your pets for at least five days, typically FEMA recommended 72 hours. FEMA initially recommended you carry $200 worth of cash, now they recommend $500. After Hurricane Michael and the tremendous loss of power, we want people to have the supplies they need in a disaster situation,” Lumm said.

Lumm also recommends you reassess your hurricane safety kit every time you change your smoke detector batteries as items in the kit can expire, and the kit can be used for other types of natural disasters.

Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said that in addition to having a kit prepared you must have a plan.

“You don’t want to stay at a shelter, so you should develop a plan as to where you are going and who you are going to stay with,”

Emergency Management officials recommend utilizing ready.gov when making emergency plans and signing up for Alert Bay to stay up with emergency alerts from the county.