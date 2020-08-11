Emerald Coast Theatre Company announces 8th Annual Season

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The show will go on at Emerald Coast Theatre Company, multiple shows and programs that is, as the company recently announced the start of the 8th Annual Season.

News 13 This Morning visited the Theatre Company’s location in Grand Boulevard for the latest on what to expect for 2020-2021 in programs, productions and COVID-19 guidelines in place for the start of the season.

Co-Founder and Producing Artist Director, Nathanael Fisher, said Emerald Coast Theatre will take precautions like installing plastic shields and sanitizing stations where necessary, spacing out audience members and limiting show capacity.

For more on what guidelines ECTC plans to follow, watch the segment from News 13 This Morning above.

Multiple productions and programs also are in the works and open for registration. Some of the main stage productions include a musical comedy, holiday classic and a dramatic comedy, while programming consists of the Storytelling Series and more.

P.J. Padgett, ECTC Teaching Artist, said registration is open for the Theatre’s Education Program, which will offer interactive programs like Theatre for Young Audiences. High school-aged theater lovers also will have a new opportunity this season in the ECTC Jr. Company.

Find out more on programming and productions in the segment below, or visit Emerald Coast Theatre Company online.