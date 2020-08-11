Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Emerald Coast Theatre Company announces 8th Annual Season

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The show will go on at Emerald Coast Theatre Company, multiple shows and programs that is, as the company recently announced the start of the 8th Annual Season.

News 13 This Morning visited the Theatre Company’s location in Grand Boulevard for the latest on what to expect for 2020-2021 in programs, productions and COVID-19 guidelines in place for the start of the season.

Co-Founder and Producing Artist Director, Nathanael Fisher, said Emerald Coast Theatre will take precautions like installing plastic shields and sanitizing stations where necessary, spacing out audience members and limiting show capacity.

For more on what guidelines ECTC plans to follow, watch the segment from News 13 This Morning above.

Multiple productions and programs also are in the works and open for registration. Some of the main stage productions include a musical comedy, holiday classic and a dramatic comedy, while programming consists of the Storytelling Series and more.

P.J. Padgett, ECTC Teaching Artist, said registration is open for the Theatre’s Education Program, which will offer interactive programs like Theatre for Young Audiences. High school-aged theater lovers also will have a new opportunity this season in the ECTC Jr. Company.

Find out more on programming and productions in the segment below, or visit Emerald Coast Theatre Company online.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

News 13 Pledge of the Day 11AUG2020

The Daily Pledge 10aug2020

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Jennings' Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Ms. Nunez's Class

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. O'pry's First Grade Class

Mrs. Nolen's Second Grade Class

Mrs. Jenkins' Second Grade Class

Mrs. Grimsley's 2nd Grade Class

Mrs. Golden's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class

Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

TAFB AND BCSO PARTNER

Teenager Dies in ATV Crash

13NOW | Gov. DeSantis holds Collegiate Athletics Roundtable

ECTC talks 8th Annual Season

ECTC discusses 8th Annual Season

Former Springfield Police Officer pleads not guilty

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the