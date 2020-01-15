LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu to hold free self-defense workshop

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu will hold a free self-defense workshop Saturday, January 18 starting at 1 p.m.

The workshop is the first in a series of classes to help women feel more confident and empowered in understanding their surroundings and how to defend themselves.

Jiu Jitsu Professor Thor Shaffer and several others trained in self-defense will lead the workshop and cover distance management techniques, as well as moves for physical situations.

Women of all fitness levels are welcome.

Find Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu on Facebook for more information, and watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to see Mackenzie give it a try.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Warren's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Warren's First Grade Class"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class"

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu to host self-defense workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu to host self-defense workshop"

Thousands come out for evangelist Franklin Graham's state tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands come out for evangelist Franklin Graham's state tour"

Search for new PCB Sports Park Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for new PCB Sports Park Manager"

TDT surpassing pre storm numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDT surpassing pre storm numbers"

Mexico Beach Rezoning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach Rezoning"

Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.