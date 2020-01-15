Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu to hold free self-defense workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu will hold a free self-defense workshop Saturday, January 18 starting at 1 p.m.

The workshop is the first in a series of classes to help women feel more confident and empowered in understanding their surroundings and how to defend themselves.

Jiu Jitsu Professor Thor Shaffer and several others trained in self-defense will lead the workshop and cover distance management techniques, as well as moves for physical situations.

Women of all fitness levels are welcome.

Find Emerald Coast Jiu Jitsu on Facebook for more information, and watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to see Mackenzie give it a try.