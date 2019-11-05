Emerald Coast Cruizin’ rolls into Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Cruizin’ will kick off in Aaron Bessant Park Thursday, November 7.

Vehicle registration begins Tuesday, November 5 at the park, and costs $65.

The show plans to host thousands of cars, coming to the beach from different parts of the country to be on display.

Emerald Coast Cruizin’ will hold live entertainment events as well, and general admission costs $15 per person. Those ages 12 and under will get in free.

Visit Emerald Coast Cruizin’ on Facebook or on its website for more.