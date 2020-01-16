Elevate Bay talks mentor need for National Mentoring Month

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Elevate Bay representatives met with News 13 This Morning to discuss the program’s need for mentors during National Mentoring Month.

Elevate Bay is a mentor-based initiative providing support and consistency to children in Bay District Schools. Mentors with the program work one-on-one, in classroom settings and as lunch buddies for students identified as “at risk.”

Mentors are required to volunteer 30 minutes of their time, twice a month, during hours school is in session.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to hear about the experiences of one local teacher and mentor with Elevate Bay.

For anyone interested in becoming an Elevate Bay mentor, program coordinator Stacey Legg can be contacted multiple ways. Reach out via email at leggsl@bay.k12.fl.us, phone at (850) 767-4128, or visit Elevate Bay on Facebook.

New mentors will have the opportunity to attend an orientation session at the end of January to have any questions answered.