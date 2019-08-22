Elevate Bay program to hold orientation for mentors August 28

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Lucille Moore Elementary School to hear from members of the Elevate Bay mentoring program about their upcoming school year.

Spokespeople with the program said they are looking for mentors as school is getting back in session, with the goal to have hundreds of mentors volunteering in Bay District Schools.

Elevate Bay will hold an orientation event on Wednesday, August 28, at the Bay District Schools office at 1 p.m, for those interested in becoming a mentor. It is encouraged for those coming to the meeting to fill out an application online before attending the meeting.

Stacey Legg, Elevate Bay coordinator, said schools are seeing a need for bilingual mentors as well, especially those with dual-speaking abilities in English and Spanish.

For those interested in filling out an application and becoming a mentor with Elevate Bay, message the program on its Facebook page for details on the process.

You can also call the Bay District Schools office at 850-767-4100 and ask to be connected with the Elevate Bay Program.