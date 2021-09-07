Elevate Bay on the hunt for more mentors this school year

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Elevate Bay, an initiative started by Bay District Schools, is searching for more mentors for the 2021-2022 school year.

Stacey Legg, the mentor initiative specialist with Elevate Bay, said there’s something for everyone within the program that can help invest into the future for children.

“We have a lot of students who have learning gaps, who may have instability issues at home, even in the classroom sometimes,” Legg said. “Having their own person that’s just for them to be their own cheerleader makes a big difference in their education.”

Learn more about Elevate Bay and how to apply to become a mentor.

Watch the interview above for more information about the program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Elevate Bay on the hunt for more mentors this school year

Authorities searching for escaped inmates in Gulf County

Panama City Weather: 9/7/21 Morning Forecast

Liberty County sending a semi-truck of supplies to Louisiana

Beach safety officials stress importance of the flag system as the summer season ends

Driving through Jackson County might get more expensive

More Local News

Don't Miss