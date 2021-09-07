Elevate Bay on the hunt for more mentors this school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Elevate Bay, an initiative started by Bay District Schools, is searching for more mentors for the 2021-2022 school year.

Stacey Legg, the mentor initiative specialist with Elevate Bay, said there’s something for everyone within the program that can help invest into the future for children.

“We have a lot of students who have learning gaps, who may have instability issues at home, even in the classroom sometimes,” Legg said. “Having their own person that’s just for them to be their own cheerleader makes a big difference in their education.”

Learn more about Elevate Bay and how to apply to become a mentor.

Watch the interview above for more information about the program.