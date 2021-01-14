Elevate Bay Mentorship Initiative calling for new volunteers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2020-2021 academic year has presented new challenges for teachers, staff and students, but a local mentorship program could provide support to schools and students in need for the rest of the year.

Elevate Bay Mentorship Initiative, through Bay District Schools, pairs a mentor match with “at-risk” students, and classrooms in need of a helping hand, to keep children on track with their academic and social development, according to the District.

Stacey Legg, mentor initiative specialist, said Elevate Bay will hold another orientation session January 21, starting at 1 p.m. in the Nelson Building, for community members interested in becoming a mentor.

Legg explained both group and one-on-one mentor options are available, and volunteers will be required to spend at least 30 minutes, two times per month, at their assignment.

However, Legg said those interested must sign-up ahead of the orientation session to secure a spot.

Those who want to attend the orientation can visit Elevate Bay on Facebook and send a message to the account, or email Legg at leggsl@bay.k12.fl.us.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segments to learn more about how teachers and mentors believe Elevate Bay is making a difference in the lives of students.