Elevate Bay Mentor Initiative seeking new mentors for coming year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students could face many unique challenges heading into the coming school year due to COVID-19, but local organizations and volunteers programs may help allieviate some of the added stress and pressure.

Elevate Bay Mentor Initiative with Bay District Schools is one of the programs looking to bring on new mentors and volunteers for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Mentor Initiative Specialist, Stacey Legg, said mentors will be welcomed back into classrooms, lunch rooms and other school facilities this year in accordance with social distancing and CDC guidelines.

The first orientation for new mentors will be held August 26, and mentor assignments will go out after the meeting.

Mentors will have three options to choose from for their volunteer time: lunch buddy, classroom or one-on-one.

For those interested in becoming a mentor this school year, find more information in the included News 13 This Morning segments.

Contact Elevate Bay Mentoring Initiative on Facebook to get involved, or call the school district office at (850) 767-4100.

