Edgewater Gymnastics to host major, local meet

SOUHTPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Edgewater Gymnastics will host the 16th Annual Edgewater Gymnastics Invitational starting Friday, February 14 at 8 a.m.

The meet will be held at Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach until Monday, February 17, and each day starts at the same time. This is one of the biggest competitions in the Southeast region for gymnasts and will lead into Edgewater Gymnastics’ postseason meets.

Panhandle residents are invited to support the local team and come to any of the sessions at Edgewater Beach Resort to cheer them on. Children five years old and younger will have free admission.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to see the team training and learn more about the meet.

Find out more about Edgewater Gymnastics on its Facebook page.

