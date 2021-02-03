Edgewater Gymnastics prepares for 17th annual competition

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Local gymnasts will take to one of the region’s biggest stages for the annual Edgewater Classic Beach Resort Meet starting February 12, and with COVID-19 protocols in place, coaches and gymnasts say they are grateful for the chance to compete.

The event will feature USA and NGA levels 1-10 of gymnastics competition with athletes from across the country traveling to compete in Panama City Beach.

Pam Kitchen, Edgewater Gymnastics Owner and Coach, said they expect 850 gymnasts to participate in the four days of sessions, with each gymnast allowed three spectators to follow social distancing.

Edgewater Gymnastics will live stream the Saturday night showdown of Levels 9 and 10, who begin their stretching at 6:15 p.m.

Coach Anna Rodriguez said the live stream will be available on the team’s Facebook page, which can be found here.

Rodriguez also said Edgewater gymnasts are heading into their “home” meet as an undefeated team and hope to continue their streak.

Find out more by watching the segment from News 13 This Morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Horvactics Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Ms. Gerke's first-grade class

Ms. Jones 5th Grade Class

Mrs. Morris 5th Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy third grade

Ms. Kirk's third grade class

Ms. Cottingham's Third Grade Class

Ms. Daniels Third Grade Class

Mrs. Deabate First Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy

Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Strickland's Fourth Grade Class

Fifth Grade Class

Third Grade

Tommy Smith Elementary

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Feb. 3 Birthdays

Ammonia Leak Activates HazMat; Multiple Agencies Responding to Tyson Plant at Noel

Edgewater Gymnastics prepares for 17th annual beach meet

County approves BDS measure for April ballot

Amber Alert issued after baby abducted in Chesapeake; suspect vehicle was stolen, has Va. tags and 'baby on board' sticker

Computer science class is paving the way for women in Walton County

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm