Edgewater Gymnastics prepares for 17th annual competition

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Local gymnasts will take to one of the region’s biggest stages for the annual Edgewater Classic Beach Resort Meet starting February 12, and with COVID-19 protocols in place, coaches and gymnasts say they are grateful for the chance to compete.

The event will feature USA and NGA levels 1-10 of gymnastics competition with athletes from across the country traveling to compete in Panama City Beach.

Pam Kitchen, Edgewater Gymnastics Owner and Coach, said they expect 850 gymnasts to participate in the four days of sessions, with each gymnast allowed three spectators to follow social distancing.

Edgewater Gymnastics will live stream the Saturday night showdown of Levels 9 and 10, who begin their stretching at 6:15 p.m.

Coach Anna Rodriguez said the live stream will be available on the team’s Facebook page, which can be found here.

Rodriguez also said Edgewater gymnasts are heading into their “home” meet as an undefeated team and hope to continue their streak.

