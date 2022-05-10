PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Get your ducks in a row and come to support Beach Care Services at the Duck relay race. The event is back after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It will take place at Laketown Wharf this Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The unique fundraiser features giant rubber ducks racing, various local restaurants catering and a chance to win $1,000 all make for a good time, as well as a live auction.

Beach Care Services is all about locals helping locals. The organization helps locals who live or work on the beach with short-term emergencies.

“We give a hand up, not a handout, so if you need help with your rent, or you’re down on your luck, we are here to help you,” said event chair, Lindsey Pickenpaugh.

Pickenpaugh said they help as many as 500 locals a year.

Our News 13 This Morning crew will have a team out there on Tuesday, so make sure to stop by and cheer them on.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here or at the gate.