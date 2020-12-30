Downtown ringing in 2021 with Countdown Concerts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Anyone looking for a local way to kick 2020 to the curb and welcome in a fresh start has the chance to do so while enjoying live music and New Year’s Eve festivities during the Downtown Countdown.

The event will be held on Harrison Avenue starting at 5 p.m. on December 31 and continue until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Fontella Thompson, who is helping to organize the event, said it is free to attend and will feature regional musical acts like Winston Ramble, Kirstie Lovelady, J & The Causeways, Whitehall, Cloudland and Them Dirty Roses.

Thompson also said the event will primarily take place in front of the newly-renovated Martin Theatre with a countdown on the theatre’s new marquee as the clock strikes midnight.

Harrison Avenue will also be closed to traffic in the area of the Downtown Countdown to allow for social distancing and the safety of those watching the shows.

Find out more about the event in this News 13 This Morning segment, as well as by visiting the event Facebook page.