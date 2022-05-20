PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, McKenzie Park will play host to the Discover Asia event which will give you an inside look at Asian culture.

Discover Asia will run from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of vendors and exotic Asian cuisine.

There will also be live entertainment including Muay Thai martial arts, Filipino martial arts, dancing, and more.

Some of the performers that will be in attendance include Sunset Hula from Port St. Joe, and the Thai Top Team from Columbus, Georgia.