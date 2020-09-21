Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Downtown Panama City to hold in-person 2020 Oktoberfest

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Amid cancellations and the postponing of many local events, downtown businesses and Destination Panama City will work together to hold the 32nd Annual Oktoberfest September 25 and 26.

Jennifer Vigil, Destination Panama City President and CEO, said the event will look different this year in response to COVID-19, but will include approximately 12 businesses in the downtown area who will offer discounts, arts and crafts, and more for the weekend.

Oktoberfest attendees can start their prost-ing around 5 p.m. Friday night and continue hanging out downtown throughout Saturday until 10 p.m. when the event will end.

Vigil said Destination Panama City’s website features a link for participants to access the discount codes, as well as the opportunity to check in at vendors and enter for a chance to win tickets to Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in March.

Find out more about the plans for Oktoberfest in the News 13 This Morning segment above.

