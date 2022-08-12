PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)— Cleaning out your closet can be a laborious task, but what if donating your gently-used denim pieces, meant you could potentially buy new denim at a reduced price?

That’s the idea behind the first ever, “Do Good with Denim Drive.”

The event will take place Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Imax Theater in Pier Park.

The drive is sponsored by Simon Malls, and community members can donate their gently used denim to benefit local non-profit ‘Save the Closet.’ Founded in 2018 after Hurricane Michael, ‘Save the Closet’ works to provide free clothing to natural disaster victims.

Recently, Save the Closet has created a sustainable clothing line in which local artists turned some of the donated clothing into wearable art to sell at their store. It’s another means for the non-profit to generate revenue, in addition to their second-hand clothing shop.

”It helps us to generate more revenue, it helps support local artists to be paid as they are commissioned on the project first, and it helps generate more revenue for our outreach projects,” she said.

Save the Closet will head to Kentucky in September to assist those impacted by recent severe flooding.

The first 30 donors will get a free movie ticket to Grand Imax Theater and ride on the Skywheel. All donors, not just the first 30, will receive coupons to buy new denim at local stores in Pier Park.

There will also be a art station set up with beads, patches and other adornments for people to decorate their newly purchased denim into wearable art. Donors will even have a chance to win a free customized denim jacket from a local artist.

You can find more information on Save the Closet here, or shop their store located at 12202 Hutchison Blvd Ste 400 in Panama City Beach.