Dermatology Specialists offering free skin cancer screenings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and many Americans will begin to spend more time outside during the summer months, often leaving their skin exposed to the sun.

However, methods like wearing sunscreen and protective clothing, as well as seeing a dermatologist for a skin screening, can help lower the risk of developing skin cancer and successfully treat areas of concern.

Dermatology Specialists of Florida is continuing its annual Skin Cancer Awareness Month observation for the 15th year and offering free skin cancer screenings to the Panhandle community May 29, starting at 8 a.m.

Locations giving the service include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Marianna and Santa Rosa Beach, and appointments are required.

To schedule in Panama City, call 850-233-DERM (3376). No health insurance is necessary to receive the service.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment above to learn more about the process and the importance of skin cancer screenings.