Breaking News
Active shooter at NAS Pensacola reportedly dead

Deck the town with sweaters for Ugly Sweater Fest

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Destination Panama City and more than 20 other locations invite the public from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 7 to the Ugly Sweater Fest.

The event is the first of its kind for Destination P.C., and will feature free photos with Santa Claus, Christmas ornaments, a chance to win a YOLO Fat Tire Bike and Bote Inflatable Paddleboard, as well as cash prizes.

Ugly Sweater Fest is free to attend, and open to families and pets.

Festival-goers will look for “Sweet Spot” signs at the participating locations and snap selfies in their ugly sweaters for a chance to win the cash.

Visit Destination Panama City online to find the full event schedule and a list of discounts available at all locations for sweater-wearers.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

Ms. Buckley First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Buckley First Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Wear your ugly sweater December 7 with Destination Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wear your ugly sweater December 7 with Destination Panama City"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

PCBFR conduct prescribed burns in Conservation Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCBFR conduct prescribed burns in Conservation Park"

Flyover project continues construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flyover project continues construction"

Okaloosa Co. man arrested for child abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Okaloosa Co. man arrested for child abuse"

Tree lighting illuminates Bay County Government Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree lighting illuminates Bay County Government Center"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.