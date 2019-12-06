Deck the town with sweaters for Ugly Sweater Fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Destination Panama City and more than 20 other locations invite the public from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 7 to the Ugly Sweater Fest.

The event is the first of its kind for Destination P.C., and will feature free photos with Santa Claus, Christmas ornaments, a chance to win a YOLO Fat Tire Bike and Bote Inflatable Paddleboard, as well as cash prizes.

Ugly Sweater Fest is free to attend, and open to families and pets.

Festival-goers will look for “Sweet Spot” signs at the participating locations and snap selfies in their ugly sweaters for a chance to win the cash.

Visit Destination Panama City online to find the full event schedule and a list of discounts available at all locations for sweater-wearers.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.