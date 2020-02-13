Decaris Hunter Spreads The Love for Valentine’s Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle resident Decaris Hunter met with News 13 This Morning to help “Spread The Love” in the community ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Hunter said he began the Spread The Love Movement after Hurricane Michael and losing his job, as a way to brighten his own perspective. The movement has grown now to many areas in Bay County, where signs are visible at street corners and businesses stating “Spread The Love.”

He also has a special trip planned for the holiday of love, and to find out about where he goes, use his Facebook page.

Hunter told News 13 This Morning several tips and ideas he has for Valentine’s Day, so check those out in the segment above.

