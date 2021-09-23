DADSRA to offer senior living program for those 60+ in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City’s Quality of Life Department is teaming up with DADSRA (Demonstrating the Ability to Deploy, Serve, Restore and Aid) for a senior living program.

The program gives those 60 and older an opportunity to get out, communicate with other seniors and participate in activities.

It will be held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakland Terrace Park clubhouse.

It also offers additional resources and groups, such as a senior support group or restaurant group.

For more information on the program, you can visit their Facebook page, or send an email to Michelle with DADSRA at dadsra.pc@gmail.com or call (850)-786-3524.