PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — DADSRA moves forward to aid those in need.

DADSRA (Demonstrating the Ability to Deploy, Serve, Restore and Aid), a senior living program, is celebrating the opening of their very own building! An August 15th a ribbon cutting will be taking place to honor this exciting moment.

DADSRA located at 920 MLK Blvd in Panama City, recently became a member of the Bay County Chamber of commerce.

DADSRA executive director, Michelle Clay joined us in studio to talk about the event.

Along with the ribbon cutting, they will also have their new program starting, their home buying program. This assists those who are looking to buy their first home and all the new programs that are offered in bay county.

If you are interested in registering for this event you can contact DADSRA at 850-215-4024 and for more details, you can watch the interview from News 13 This Morning!