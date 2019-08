PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friends of Army Aviation visited News 13 This Morning to invite viewers to ride on its helicopter at Gulf Coast Jam 2019.

Vietnam and Afghanistan veterans rebuilt the “Huey” helicopter responsible for carrying people at different events.

The rides on “Huey” over Gulf Coast Jam weekend will be an 8 to 10 minute ride above Panama City Beach.

The helicopter can fit up to 10 people per ride, at $50 a person.

