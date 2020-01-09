Creativity Month recognized at local business

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Board & Brush Creative Studio in Downtown Panama City welcomed News 13 This Morning into the workshop to celebrate International Creativity Month.

The start of a new year can be a time when people may dedicate themselves to a new hobby or learning a new skill, and recognizing International Creativity Month can work like an incentive to take a step outside of one’s comfort zone.

Board & Brush gives Panhandle residents the chance to create their own wooden project, using power tools, paint, stencils and numerous other art supplies and crafting techniques.

Board & Brush Co-Owner, Courtney Dickerson, told News 13 being creative can be “therapeutic” for people of all ages.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for a look at how Board & Brush workshops allow attendees to create their own project from start to finish.

Find Board & Brush on Facebook for more information, or go to the business’s website.

