CPAR YPN to host beach bonfire and corn hole tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) office to learn about the group’s upcoming Beach Bonfire and Corn Hole Tournament on October 4.

The Young Professionals Network with CPAR will hold the event at Schooner’s Last Local Beach Club in Panama City Beach. Registration for corn hole teams starts at 4:30 p.m, and the event is scheduled to go until 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets will cost $10, and registration for corn hole teams is $35. Proceeds from the event benefit the Tom. P Haney Technical Center Scholarship.

Prizes will also be available for corn hole teams who finish in the top three, as well as the team voted with the best name and the best costume.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the night’s events.

Visit www.cpar.us/bonfire to register a corn hole team online.