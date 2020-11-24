CPAR to host second annual Festival of Trees in Panama City Beach

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) will be hosting their second annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, December 5.

The event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort in Panama City Beach.

The Festival of Trees will feature silent and live auctions of holiday decor and decorated Christmas trees, as well as entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and more.

All of the proceeds of the events will benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program.

News 13’s own Lauren Hope will emcee the event.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available now here.

For more information watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.