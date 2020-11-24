CPAR to host second annual Festival of Trees in Panama City Beach

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) will be hosting their second annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, December 5.

The event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort in Panama City Beach.

The Festival of Trees will feature silent and live auctions of holiday decor and decorated Christmas trees, as well as entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and more.

All of the proceeds of the events will benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program.

News 13’s own Lauren Hope will emcee the event.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available now here.

For more information watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Folsom's First Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Third Grade Class

Mrs. Turnipseed's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. Adkin's Third Grade Class

Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Folsom's First Grade Class

Arts center presents 2nd Annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees

Jackson County Sheriff's Office provides update on deadly dog attack

Wolf administration COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Another free COVID testing site opens before the holidays in Panama City Beach

Representatives talk Tyndall

More Local News

Don't Miss