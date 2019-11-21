CPAR to host Festival of Trees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) will host a Festival of Trees event November 22, starting at 6 p.m.

The organization plans to kick off the holiday season with cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a live and silent auction and door prizes.

The Palms Conference Center will welcome guests to the event, until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person, and proceeds benefit Re-Tree PC and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to see a few of the Christmas trees up for auction at the festival.

Buy Festival of Trees tickets here.

