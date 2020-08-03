COVID-19 testing site opens at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, the second, new location for Bay County residents opened Monday morning in Frank Brown Park.

Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm spoke with News 13 This Morning, saying appointments began at 7 a.m. and the location would be open until 3 p.m. on the first day.

Testing is free and offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged and the PCR, or Polymerase Chain Reaction, swab test will be conducted before being sent to a dedicated lab to analyze findings for COVID-19.

Residents desiring a test do not have to be exhibiting coronavirus symptoms to obtain one at the Panama City Beach or Lynn Haven locations recently opened.

To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit Bay County Government’s website or Emergency Service’s Facebook page.