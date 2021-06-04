Country music festival Gulf Coast Jam starts on Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost two years of anticipation, Gulf Coast Jam is back.

The last time the country music festival was in Panama City Beach was Labor Day weekend in 2019. It has been rescheduled three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gulf Coast Jam executive producer Rendy Lovelady said he is feeling good, and that it’s bittersweet for the show to be back.

“I had a little moment when I saw [Lynyrd Skynyrd] pull up, because… we’re doing this,” Lovelady said. “You keep waiting for somebody to walk up with papers and say ‘Shut this down,’ but it ain’t gonna happen… we’re doing it.”

Lovelady said he remembers and respects the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19, however he said he believes it is time to go back to work.

“No matter what your political stance is, you need to make a living,” Lovelady said.

He said the festival will have COVID-19 precautions in place, including cashless payments, a wellness survey and a sanitation crew.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner on Friday night, along with Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan the following evenings, respectively.

For more information about the event and tickets, visit the Gulf Coast Jam website.