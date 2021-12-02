‘Cops ‘n Kids’ toy drive underway in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department’s ‘Cops ‘n Kids’ toy drive is underway in Panama City Beach to help families in need this holiday season.

Capt. John Deegins with the Panama City Beach Police Department said they are teaming up with Florida Water Sports and collecting new, unwrapped toys until Saturday, Dec. 4.

Donations can be dropped off at the Walmart on Front Beach Road and the Walmart in Pier Park between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Collections end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. there is a free ‘Christmas with Cops’ event at the Panama City Beach Police Department. Capt. Deegins said the event is open to everyone, and includes an appearance from Capt. Claus, s’mores with the fire department, a movie, giveaways, popcorn, hot chocolate and even snow!

For more information, watch our interview with Capt. Deegins from News 13 This Morning.