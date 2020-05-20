Controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When the warmer weather returns, so do the mosquitoes and yellow flies many Panhandle residents know all too well.

According to Beach Mosquito Control District, inexpensive traps, bug sprays and other materials can be used to keep the pests away.

One of those inexpensive traps can be made using a beach ball, black paint, Tangle Trap Sticky coating and string or rope and fastener to hang the ball.

Cindy Mulla with Beach Mosquito Control district noted these traps need to placed a safe distance away from residences to make sure the yellow flies do not fly indoors or get too close to a home.

Mulla also said they encourage Panhandle residents to drain any standing water near their homes, including from coolers, tarps, toys and outdoor spaces.

For anyone who uses bug spray, it can be applied to one’s skin and face, but should be sprayed onto hands then patted on softly to the cheeks and forehead area. It can also be sprayed on hats to keep bugs away from the face.

Watch the segment above for more information on keeping mosquitoes and yellow flies away this summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Williams' Kindergarten Clas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Williams' Kindergarten Clas"

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Oldson's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Oldson's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten"

Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class"

Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten"

Ms. John's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. John's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Tips on controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips on controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies"

Bay County TDC discusses tourism after COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County TDC discusses tourism after COVID-19"

Skin Cancer Awarness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skin Cancer Awarness Month"

Panama City Beach Sports Complex plans to reopen with guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach Sports Complex plans to reopen with guidelines"

Blue Springs to remain closed through May 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Springs to remain closed through May 30"

Vacation rentals open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacation rentals open"
More Local News