Continuing Education programs open for registration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College will offer Continuing Education programs for Spring 2021, with a focus on serving the underemployed, unemployed and furloughed workers in the Panhandle.

According to a news release from the college, the school will provide that service through Rapid Credentialing programs, which send students through a fast-track of learning to receive certification before entering the workforce.

Available Rapid Credentialing courses fall within the manufacturing and healthcare fields, such as Hass Mill Operator Prep, a MSSC Certified Production Technician Prep, EKG Technician, Health Information Technician, and more, which can be viewed by clicking here.

Lara Herter, Gulf Coast State College Business & Community Education Program Coordinator, said the school will also partner with CareerSource Gulf Coast to offer career planning services for Rapid Credentialing program students, including resume, interview and cover letter preparation and hiring events.

GCSC also will hold Education Encore courses this spring, which are open to anyone interested in non-credit, enrichment education, and begin on January 22.

Courses vary among topics, from arts to physical education and literature.

Herter said the school and its staff continue to make hybrid learning options available and follow social distancing protocols for all courses.

Find out more about Education Encore, including online registration, by clicking here.