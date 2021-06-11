Concert to be hosted by local teenager will benefit fine arts programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An organization founded by a local teenager is hosting a fundraising concert for a special cause.

Mani Mini Musicians, started by 17-year-old Ruby Tilghman, is hosting the fourth annual Hello Summer concert in McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City on Saturday, June 12.

The organization hosts fundraising events like the concert to benefit fine arts programs in public schools.

Around 10 young performers will show off their music skills at the concert. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Visit the event’s website for more information about the concert and tickets.

