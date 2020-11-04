Commissioner Elect, Supervisor of Elections discuss election results

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voter turnout reached almost 75 percent in Bay County for the 2020 Election, with one of the major decisions coming down to approximately 1,000 votes for the District 4 Bay County Commission seat.

Doug Moore, Southport resident and former Chairman for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, won the commission race with 18,183 votes and spoke with News 13 This Morning on his vision for the area.

Moore said he would like to continue infrastructure and road repair work in his district, as well as address resident concerns about the quality of life, local parks and Hurricane Michael recovery.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, also spoke throughout the morning to discuss voter turnout, any potential election day issues and what residents should expect for results moving forward.

Andersen said he anticipates no recounts will be needed for Bay County, but voters who had any issues with their Vote By Mail ballots need to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office immediately at 850-784-6100.

Andersen said election day went smoothly overall at the 14 Super Voting Sites from what he has heard from poll workers, and the 90,000-plus ballots cast was just short of record numbers for Bay County.

Residents with questions about Bay County voting or contact information for the Supervisor of Elections Office can visit BayVotes.org for more.