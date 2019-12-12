Climb aboard the Veterans Memorial Railroad for Christmas

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — ALL ABOARD! The Veterans Memorial Railroad will open throughout the month of December for Christmas in the Park.

The public is welcome to Veterans Memorial Park, for $10 per person, to ride the train and see the Christmas decorations placed around the track.

Christmas in the Park will help the railroad and area continue to recover from Hurricane Michael, and the event will run December 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

The ride lasts approximately 20 minutes, and children 2 years and younger get in free.

Visit Veterans Memorial Railroad online to find tickets and fast passes.