City of Panama City continues revitalization projects in historic downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Big plans are in place for historic downtown Panama City.

City officials said they partnered with town planning firm Dover, Kohl & Partners, stakeholders and citizens to create the Strategic Vision in 2019.

The outline highlights plans and ideas for the revitalization of historic downtown and its waterfront.

Many of the projects are taking place along Harrison Ave. and include the restoration of the Martin Theater, streetscape improvements and ongoing art projects.

City manager Mark McQueen said the streetscape project will help the city both economically and environmentally.

“This is a culmination of thousands of hours of citizen-driven imagination of how to reinvent the city,” McQueen said. “All of this is part in parcel to stimulating the downtown, the economy and the revitalization that’s taking place.”







Courtesy of City of Panama City

He said the streets will be lined with live oak trees, and the ground underneath will help filter the storm drain water before going into the bay.

McQueen also said the Panama City Marina is undergoing major changes to help improve the quality of life aspect for residents and visitors.

Projects in the marina area include The St. Joe Company’s construction of boutique Hotel Indigo, a new restaurant, a marina store and a marina park that will showcase grounds for outdoor events and gatherings.

“The crown jewel for the city is the Panama City Marina,” McQueen said. “All of this is the gateway for the marina district.”

Visit RebuildPC.org for more information about the projects going on around the historic downtown area.

If you have any questions or comments for McQueen, he hosts “Monday Morning with the Manager” every week at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall to have conversations with residents.