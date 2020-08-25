Click Here for COVID19 Testing

City of Lynn Haven to consider new mayor

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — City leadership in Lynn Haven will hold the first regularly scheduled commission meeting Tuesday, August 25 at 9 a.m., since former Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were indicted on federal charges.

Items on the meeting’s agenda include discussion and possible approval on appointing a new mayor, as well as hiring an in house attorney.

City leaders will also look at the rebuild of the Police Department and EOC.

Meeting capacity will be limited due to COVID-19, but the meeting’s agenda states the event can be viewed on YouTube by clicking here.

Commissioner Dan Russell currently is serving as Mayor Pro Tem, after Anderson resigned last week following the FBI allegations.

For more on the investigation into corruption in the City of Lynn Haven, click here.

Find the upcoming meeting’s agenda below.

8.25.20-AgendaDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Touchton's Second Grade Class

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Pledge of the Day on News 13 This Morning

News 13 This Morning Pledge of the Day

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class recites pledge

News 13 Pledge of the Day 11AUG2020

The Daily Pledge 10aug2020

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Jennings' Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Ms. Nunez's Class

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

City of Lynn Haven to hold Commission Meeting

Operation spay bay collecting donations for storm impacted shelters

Tropical Storm Marco leaves its mark on the panhandle

Jackson County First Day of School Traffic

First Day of School in Jackson County

Franklin County sees heavy flooding

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the