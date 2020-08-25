City of Lynn Haven to consider new mayor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — City leadership in Lynn Haven will hold the first regularly scheduled commission meeting Tuesday, August 25 at 9 a.m., since former Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were indicted on federal charges.

Items on the meeting’s agenda include discussion and possible approval on appointing a new mayor, as well as hiring an in house attorney.

City leaders will also look at the rebuild of the Police Department and EOC.

Meeting capacity will be limited due to COVID-19, but the meeting’s agenda states the event can be viewed on YouTube by clicking here.

Commissioner Dan Russell currently is serving as Mayor Pro Tem, after Anderson resigned last week following the FBI allegations.

For more on the investigation into corruption in the City of Lynn Haven, click here.

Find the upcoming meeting’s agenda below.