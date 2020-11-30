Christmas crafting workshops & deals in store for Board & Brush

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether residents are in need of a festive family activity, Christmas gift, or creative outlet, Board & Brush Creative Studio in Downtown Panama City will offer workshops and deals throughout the holiday season.

Studio Co-Owner Courtney Dickerson said items like doormats, take-home kits and ornaments will be on sale for Cyber Monday as well, and those sales can be found online.

Board & Brush Creative Studio is located on Harrison Avenue and holds DIY crafting workshops where guests can make a variety of wood signs and decorations for around their home.

Dickerson explained the designs are customizable, with about 400 to choose from, and they work as Christmas or birthday gifts, as well as a kid-friendly activity with all materials included.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Board & Brush’s plans for holiday-themed workshops and crafting ideas.