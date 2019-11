PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar and Food Truck Festival will bring holly jolly cheer to the beach November 16 and 17 starting at 10 a.m. each day.

More than 50 vendors and food trucks will travel to Laketown Wharf for the bazaar. Children will have the opportunity to do crafts and meet Santa Claus, as well as participate in a bouncy house.

Admission to the event is free.